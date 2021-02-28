Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows

The abduction of female students from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, will be the last of such to happen, President Muhammadu Buhari vowed on Sunday.

According to NAN, this was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who led a high-powered Nigerian government delegation to sympathise with the people and government of Zamfara.

He said new measures had been developed by the Nigerian government which would bring a complete end to all forms of criminality in the nation.

“The President is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe and reassures you that the government has all the resources and wherewithal to contain these criminals.

“Buhari also commended Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara for his efforts against armed banditry and promised continued support to bring lasting peace.

“The federal government will continue its partnership with the Zamfara government and its citizens in resolving the security challenges facing the state,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

In his response, Matawalle appreciated the federal government’s concern, noting that very soon the abductees would regain their freedom.

He said: “I strongly believe in the president and his effort in fighting all forms of insurgence and urge him to improve on the nation’s security.

”This is by ensuring synergy among the security agencies so that confrontations with criminals can be coordinated on the ground and (in the) air simultaneously."

