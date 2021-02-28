Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows

He said new measures had been developed by the Nigerian government which would bring a complete end to all forms of criminality in the nation.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 28, 2021

The abduction of female students from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, will be the last of such to happen, President Muhammadu Buhari vowed on Sunday.

According to NAN, this was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who led a high-powered Nigerian government delegation to sympathise with the people and government of Zamfara.

He said new measures had been developed by the Nigerian government which would bring a complete end to all forms of criminality in the nation.

“The President is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe and reassures you that the government has all the resources and wherewithal to contain these criminals.

“Buhari also commended Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara for his efforts against armed banditry and promised continued support to bring lasting peace.

“The federal government will continue its partnership with the Zamfara government and its citizens in resolving the security challenges facing the state,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

In his response, Matawalle appreciated the federal government’s concern, noting that very soon the abductees would regain their freedom.

He said: “I strongly believe in the president and his effort in fighting all forms of insurgence and urge him to improve on the nation’s security.

”This is by ensuring synergy among the security agencies so that confrontations with criminals can be coordinated on the ground and (in the) air simultaneously."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills ‘Many Soldiers’, Displays Armed Personnel Carrier, SUVs, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Military
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community, Beg Residents Not To Flee
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacked Borno Community To Loot Foodstuffs Donated By Governor Zulum – Army
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Two Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Theatre Commander Convoy, Carts Away Gun Truck — Source
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Jihadists Attack UN Base In Borno
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Witness In The Court Of Posterity By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Food Movement Of Food Trucks Resumes From North To South
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal In Disregard Of Court Order, Nigerian Billionaire Throws Wife, Children Out Of House To Remarry
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Spiritual Leader Storms Abuja Court In Solidarity With Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Politics And The Court of Appeal By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills ‘Many Soldiers’, Displays Armed Personnel Carrier, SUVs, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Military
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Woman, Dutch Husband Remanded In Rivers Prison Over N126million Fraud
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Food Blockade: DAWN Commission Meets South-West Agric Commissioners Over Food Crisis
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Governors Ortom, Mohammed Reconcile, Blame Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Declares Zamfara No-Fly Zone, Bans Mining Activities
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Food Blockade: No Going Back On Campaign Against Beef Consumption — Afenifere
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad