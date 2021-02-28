Kano Governor Shuts Five Health Institutions To Prevent Kidnapping

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has authorised the closure of five health training institutions in the state with immediate effect.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Hadiza Mustapha Namadi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to her, the directive was necessary to prevent possible attacks on schools located in areas prone to security threat within the state.

The affected institutions include the School of Health Technology Bebeji, School of Nursing Madobi, and the Schools of Midwifery in Gwarzo, Gezawa and Dambatta.

The development comes hours after the state government also ordered the closure of 12 secondary schools and four tertiary institutions on the outskirts of the state capital over increasing insecurity.

The Commissioner for Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who announced the directive on Saturday earlier noted that adequate arrangements had been made for the students to continue with their academic activities.

The statement advised parents and guardians to pick up their children from their respective schools today (Sunday morning).

