Kebbi Varsity Closes Indefinitely As Mob Kills Student Over Failed Bank Transaction

The management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, (KSUSTA), Aliero, has announced the indefinite closure of the institution over the death of a final-year Biochemistry student.

In a statement on Sunday, the Registrar of the university, Musa Labbo, directed all students to leave the school premises immediately.

“This is to inform all students of the university that the management has directed the closure of the school indefinitely.



“Therefore, all students are hereby directed to leave the university with immediate effect,” the statement said.



Also, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Malam Hussaini Adamu-Zuru, said students of the university had earlier gone on a rampage in Aliero town when they learnt of the death of their colleague.



It was gathered that the deceased, identified as Sharif Sale-Kanya, who was about to take his final papers, bought a handset in Aliero town on Saturday and subsequently made payment through bank transfer.



The deceased reportedly switched off the phone immediately after purchase and went into the examination hall.



A few hours later, when he switched on the handset, he realised that the money he transferred for the payment of the handset had been reversed due to network failure.



The deceased was said to have returned to Aliero town to pay for the handset in cash.



“On getting to the place, a mob of youths descended on him, shouting barawo (thief) and he was beaten into a coma.

“He was rushed to the General Hospital, but was confirmed dead shortly after he was admitted,” an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

