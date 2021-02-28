NYSC To Corps Members: We Didn’t Use Your February Stipends To Settle Bandits

The fake information claimed that the fund appropriated for the stipend had been expended on the settlement of bandits.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 28, 2021

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked claims that it expended the February stipends meant for corps members to pay off bandits.

It was rumoured that the money allocated for the February stipends has been used to settle bandits and will be paid to the corps members at the end of March.

Many corps members have expressed fears over the unusual delay in the payment of their allowances.

The development had come amid rising cases of abductions across the country.

But in a statement on Sunday, NYSC asked members of the public to disregard such reports, describing it as “fake news”.
 
The NYSC also urged corps members and the public to visit only platforms authorised by the body for updates about its activities.

“The management of the National Youth Service Corps wishes to alert members of the public, especially Corps Members to the fake news currently trending, which states that corps members will be paid the February monthly stipend at the end of March 2021.

“The fake information claimed that the fund appropriated for the stipend had been expended on the settlement of bandits.
 
“Management enjoins all to disregard in its entirety the story which is the handiwork of mischief-makers.

“Management admonishes the originators of this falsehood to refrain from such criminal acts. Corps Members are advised as always to only rely on the information on the NYSC platforms.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity "How Can 219 Girls Be Missing And Our Leader Appears Incapable Of Action?" Nigerians Dig Out Buhari's Old Tweet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Kano Governor Shuts Five Health Institutions To Prevent Kidnapping
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Zamfara School Abduction: Negotiations Between Kidnappers, Authorities Near Conclusion
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee Communities As Bandits Kill Four In Sokoto
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Zamfara Schoolgirls Regain Freedom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why We Arrested Salihu Tanko-Yakasai—DSS
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How Niger State Govt Freed Four Bandits To Secure Release Of Kagara Students, Staff
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Failed Abduction Of Sunday Igboho By Buhari Is Call To Arms... Bring It On! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Cows Must Eat Grass, So No Way Farmers And Herders Won't Clash — Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity 807 School Pupils Stolen Under Buhari; Hope Nigeria Itself Won’t Be Abducted? – Ozekhome
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity "How Can 219 Girls Be Missing And Our Leader Appears Incapable Of Action?" Nigerians Dig Out Buhari's Old Tweet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Afenifere Reacts To Threats To Stop Supply Of Food From North To South
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sex Same-sex Marriage Will Never Happen During My Tenure—President Of Ghana
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested With N1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine In Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad