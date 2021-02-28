Police Arrest 40 For Drug Peddling, Others In Abuja Raid

They were arrested for offences ranging from car snatching, drug peddling, armed robbery and public nuisance.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 28, 2021

The police command in the Federal Capital Territory has arrested over 40 suspects for their alleged involvement in criminal offences.

The command's spokesman, Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to her, the suspects were arrested during coordinated raids and patrols in Abaji, Gwarinpa, Asokoro, Jabi-Daki Biyu and Mabushi axes, between February 18 and February 24.

She said they were arrested for offences ranging from car snatching, drug peddling, armed robbery and public nuisance.

Yusuf also listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include: one white Toyota Hilux, one ash Toyota Corolla, one locally fabricated rifle, 21 unexpended cartridges and one fabricated marking gun.

She said two of the suspects were arrested for snatching a vehicle after attacking and trampling on their victim in the Lugbe axis.

According to her, another vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla, was recovered from the suspects.

The police spokesperson disclosed that all the suspects had been arraigned except the car snatching syndicates that would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

She called on FCT residents to remain calm, law-abiding and ensure compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.

Yusuf reiterated the commitment of the police command to protect lives and property within the territory.

She called on residents to report emergencies, distress and suspicious movements to the police on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The PPRO said erring police officers could also be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Arrested For Allegedly Burying Teenage Boy Alive In Kano
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police Police Warn Families Of Kidnap Victims Not To Negotiate Ransom With Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Police Neutralise Boko Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police Police Arrest Six Persons, Summon Task Force Coordinator Over Illegal Demolition Of Property
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Delta Police Parade School Proprietor, 81 Others For Various Crimes
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights JUST IN: Tension In Sagamu As Youths Protest Killing Of Footballer By SARS Officials
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why We Arrested Salihu Tanko-Yakasai—DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Buhari Called For Jonathan's Resignation But Was Not Jailed — Falana-led Group Condemns Arrest of Ganduje's Ex-aide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram New Pictures Show Boko Haram Recruiting, Training Kids
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested With N1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine In Sokoto
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Failed Abduction Of Sunday Igboho By Buhari Is Call To Arms... Bring It On! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How Niger State Govt Freed Four Bandits To Secure Release Of Kagara Students, Staff
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Kebbi Varsity Closes Indefinitely As Mob Kills Student Over Failed Bank Transaction
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Cows Must Eat Grass, So No Way Farmers And Herders Won't Clash — Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity 807 School Pupils Stolen Under Buhari; Hope Nigeria Itself Won’t Be Abducted? – Ozekhome
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad