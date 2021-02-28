Police Arrest 40 For Drug Peddling, Others In Abuja Raid

The police command in the Federal Capital Territory has arrested over 40 suspects for their alleged involvement in criminal offences.

The command's spokesman, Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to her, the suspects were arrested during coordinated raids and patrols in Abaji, Gwarinpa, Asokoro, Jabi-Daki Biyu and Mabushi axes, between February 18 and February 24.

She said they were arrested for offences ranging from car snatching, drug peddling, armed robbery and public nuisance.

Yusuf also listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include: one white Toyota Hilux, one ash Toyota Corolla, one locally fabricated rifle, 21 unexpended cartridges and one fabricated marking gun.

She said two of the suspects were arrested for snatching a vehicle after attacking and trampling on their victim in the Lugbe axis.

According to her, another vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla, was recovered from the suspects.

The police spokesperson disclosed that all the suspects had been arraigned except the car snatching syndicates that would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

She called on FCT residents to remain calm, law-abiding and ensure compliance with all COVID-19 protocols.

Yusuf reiterated the commitment of the police command to protect lives and property within the territory.

She called on residents to report emergencies, distress and suspicious movements to the police on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The PPRO said erring police officers could also be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.