Two dead, 12 Injured In Ekiti Auto Crash

Two persons have died in a road accident involving a commercial bus and a car along Ado Ekiti-Iworoko Road on Sunday.

According to an eyewitness report, no fewer than 12 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the fatal accident, which occurred close to the gate of Ekiti State University.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It was gathered that the Ado-Ekiti bound bus had a head-on collision with the car heading towards Iworoko.

“Apart from speeding on the part of the drivers, the bad portions along the road contributed to the accident," an eye witness told Punch.

“The road needs urgent attention by the government because it has become a recurring incident around the area along the route due to poor condition of the road.

“Although I was scared and could not get close, from what I saw, two or three persons died in the accident."

Those injured during the incident were said to have been rushed to a hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development, said two persons lost their lives in the accident.