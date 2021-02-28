Two dead, 12 Injured In Ekiti Auto Crash

Those injured during the incident were said to have been rushed to a hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 28, 2021

Two persons have died in a road accident involving a commercial bus and a car along Ado Ekiti-Iworoko Road on Sunday.

According to an eyewitness report, no fewer than 12 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the fatal accident, which occurred close to the gate of Ekiti State University.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It was gathered that the Ado-Ekiti bound bus had a head-on collision with the car heading towards Iworoko. 

“Apart from speeding on the part of the drivers, the bad portions along the road contributed to the accident," an eye witness told Punch.

“The road needs urgent attention by the government because it has become a recurring incident around the area along the route due to poor condition of the road.

“Although I was scared and could not get close, from what I saw, two or three persons died in the accident."

Those injured during the incident were said to have been rushed to a hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development, said two persons lost their lives in the accident.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Accident Bye-election: Three Policemen Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Bayelsa
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Accident Scores Of Shops Destroyed As Fire Guts Trailer Park In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Accident 10 Applicants Going For Nigerian Navy Screening Die In Road Accident
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Accident Three Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Oyo River
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Accident 12 Dead, 25 Injured Along Kaduna-Abuja Road
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Accident EXCLUSIVE: Dangote Company Writes AAUA, Fails To Mention Compensation For Students Killed By Truck Driver
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why We Arrested Salihu Tanko-Yakasai—DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram New Pictures Show Boko Haram Recruiting, Training Kids
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech Buhari Called For Jonathan's Resignation But Was Not Jailed — Falana-led Group Condemns Arrest of Ganduje's Ex-aide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Kebbi Varsity Closes Indefinitely As Mob Kills Student Over Failed Bank Transaction
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested With N1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine In Sokoto
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Afenifere Reacts To Threats To Stop Supply Of Food From North To South
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Catholic Lector, Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Pyrates Confraternity Knocks Buhari Over Banditry, Demands Decisive Action
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Niger State Govt Freed Four Bandits To Secure Release Of Kagara Students, Staff
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad