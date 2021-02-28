Yobe Government Shuts All Boarding Schools

The Yobe State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of all boarding schools across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Although the reason for the closure was not stated, it may not be unconnected with the recent abductions of students in Zamfara and Niger states.

Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni

A source in one of the schools told Daily Trust that the directive to shut schools reached them earlier in the day.

According to him, parents with support from security operatives came earlier in the morning and evacuated students from Government Girls Unity College, Damaturu.

He, however, said the directive will not affect Senior Secondary School 3 students.

Niger, Zamfara and Kano are some of the states that also shut schools recently.