Yobe Government Shuts All Boarding Schools

Parents with support from security operatives came earlier in the morning and evacuated students from Government Girls Unity College, Damaturu.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 28, 2021

The Yobe State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of all boarding schools across the 17 local government areas of the state. 

Although the reason for the closure was not stated, it may not be unconnected with the recent abductions of students in Zamfara and Niger states.

Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni

A source in one of the schools told Daily Trust that the directive to shut schools reached them earlier in the day.

According to him, parents with support from security operatives came earlier in the morning and evacuated students from Government Girls Unity College, Damaturu.

He, however, said the directive will not affect Senior Secondary School 3 students.

Niger, Zamfara and Kano are some of the states that also shut schools recently.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram New Pictures Show Boko Haram Recruiting, Training Kids
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Niger State Govt Freed Four Bandits To Secure Release Of Kagara Students, Staff
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kano Governor Shuts Five Health Institutions To Prevent Kidnapping
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Pyrates Confraternity Knocks Buhari Over Banditry, Demands Decisive Action
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why We Arrested Salihu Tanko-Yakasai—DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Buhari Called For Jonathan's Resignation But Was Not Jailed — Falana-led Group Condemns Arrest of Ganduje's Ex-aide
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram New Pictures Show Boko Haram Recruiting, Training Kids
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested With N1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine In Sokoto
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Failed Abduction Of Sunday Igboho By Buhari Is Call To Arms... Bring It On! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How Niger State Govt Freed Four Bandits To Secure Release Of Kagara Students, Staff
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Kebbi Varsity Closes Indefinitely As Mob Kills Student Over Failed Bank Transaction
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Cows Must Eat Grass, So No Way Farmers And Herders Won't Clash — Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity 807 School Pupils Stolen Under Buhari; Hope Nigeria Itself Won’t Be Abducted? – Ozekhome
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad