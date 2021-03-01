Bandits Kill Ten In Fresh Attack On Sokoto Community

A source in the community said the bandits with sophisticated weapons stormed the village on Sunday and started shooting indiscriminately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have attacked Amarawa community in the Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing at least 10 persons.

He said, "More than 10 villagers were killed while houses and other properties were destroyed.

He said, “More than 10 villagers were killed while houses and other properties were destroyed.

“Many others have fled their homes to seek refuge in nearby communities within the local government.”


The attack comes few days after gunmen killed three persons in Bargaja village of Isa Local Government Area and one other at a community under Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

It was gathered that the armed bandits invaded Bargaja around 2 pm on Thursday, shooting sporadically.
 
A resident said six persons were shot in village, but only three died while the remaining three were injured.

Sokoto, like many other states across the North, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

