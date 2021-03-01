Biden Moves To Help LGBTQI+ People in Nigeria, Others With Resettlement Visa

Nigeria's anti-gay laws have been increasingly criticised by global rights groups, which have categorised the country as overtly homophobic.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

President Joe Biden has issued a presidential memorandum aimed at expanding protection of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer and intersex (LGBTQI) people worldwide, including potentially through the use of financial sanctions.

Nigeria's anti-gay laws have been increasingly criticised by global rights groups, which have categorised the country as overtly homophobic.

Joe Biden ABC News

"The Departments of State, Justice, and Homeland Security shall ensure appropriate training is in place so that relevant Federal Government personnel and key partners can effectively identify and respond to the particular needs of LGBTQI+ refugees and asylum seekers, including by providing to them adequate assistance and ensuring that the Federal Government takes all appropriate steps, such as potential increased use of Embassy Priority-1 referrals, to identify and expedite resettlement of highly vulnerable persons with urgent protection needs," Biden said.

Recall that Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan signed the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act in January 2014, prescribing between 10 to 14 years in prison for cohabitation between same-sex sexual partners, public show of same-sex relationship, registration, operation or participation in gay clubs, societies and organisation, amongst others.

As a predominantly conservative country, it is unlikely that Nigeria would revisit its anti-gay marriage law to strengthen bilateral relations with the United States.

In a memo issued in February, Biden had threatened "swift and meaningful" responses, including financial sanctions against countries found guilty of human rights abuses of LGBTQI+ persons.

The memo read, "When foreign governments move to restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ persons or fail to enforce legal protections in place, thereby contributing to a climate of intolerance, agencies engaged abroad shall consider appropriate responses, including using the full range of diplomatic and assistance tools and, as appropriate, financial sanctions, visa restrictions, and other actions."

"All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love," said the memorandum, building on a 2011 directive issued when Biden was serving as vice president.

"The United States belongs at the forefront of this struggle - speaking out and standing strong for our most dearly held values."

Biden campaigned on a pledge to pass LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act in the first 100 days of his administration and make LGBTQ rights a top priority.

The memo directs US agencies working abroad to work harder to combat the criminalisation by foreign governments of LGBTQ status or conduct and directs the State Department to include anti-LGBTQ violence, discrimination and laws in its annual human rights report.

It calls for increased efforts to ensure that LGBTQ asylum seekers have equal access to protection, expanded training for US federal personnel, and potential increased use of priority referrals to expedite vulnerable people's resettlement.

It also instructs agencies to consider appropriate responses, including the full range of diplomatic tools and potentially financial sanctions and visa restrictions, when foreign governments restrict the rights of LGBTQ people.

Biden announced the push during a forceful speech at the State Department, vowing to rebuild US credibility worldwide.

"To further repair our moral leadership, I'm also issuing a presidential memo to agencies to reinvigorate our leadership on the LGBTQI issues and do it internationally," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Homosexuality: Nigerian, American Anglican Bishops Clash Over Bible Doctrines
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
United States of America New York Governor, Cuomo Apologises For Comments 'Misinterpreted As Unwanted Flirtation'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sex Same-sex Marriage Will Never Happen During My Tenure—President Of Ghana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Pius Adesanmi Sex Will Outlive Nigeria By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Isoko Women Protest Against Rape, Drug Abuse, Child Molestation
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal I Won't Divorce My Wife Until She Pays N3.5M I Spent On Her, Man Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why We Arrested Salihu Tanko-Yakasai—DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kebbi Varsity Closes Indefinitely As Mob Kills Student Over Failed Bank Transaction
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram New Pictures Show Boko Haram Recruiting, Training Kids
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Free Speech Buhari Called For Jonathan's Resignation But Was Not Jailed — Falana-led Group Condemns Arrest of Ganduje's Ex-aide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Agriculture Concerns Grow As Northern Traders Divert Food Items To Niger, Cameroon, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Catholic Lector, Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Pyrates Confraternity Knocks Buhari Over Banditry, Demands Decisive Action
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested With N1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine In Sokoto
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights They Wanted To Assassinate Me On Friday—Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture Blockade: Beef Scarcity, Rising Cost Of Food Items Hit Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Others
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad