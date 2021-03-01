Food Embargo: Supply More Foodstuffs To Southern Nigeria, Jukun Association Tells Middle Belt Farmers, Others

The apex socio-cultural and political organisation of the Jukun people worldwide, in a press statement in Abuja, faulted the stance of a certain group of individuals who said food supplies to the southern part of Nigeria should be halted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

The Jukun Development Association of Nigeria has called on farmers and other tribes in the Middle Belt to intensify the supply of all kinds of foodstuffs to the southern part of Nigeria.

The association’s National President, Chief Bako Benjamin, said those individuals calling for the boycott of food supply to the South were speaking for themselves and not the entire population of the North, which the Middle Belt is part of.

Bako said it was the duty of the security agencies to give maximum security to all traders of foodstuffs coming to markets in the southern part of Nigeria for legitimate businesses.

Bako, who further said those calling for the boycott of Southern Nigeria on food supply may have genuine grievances, adding that the method adopted through punitive and systematic starvation of the southern part of the country was dangerous for a united Nigeria.

Bako said the security agencies should identify the criminals that burnt trucks and destroyed properties in Shasha and prosecute them accordingly.

He said, “All Nigerians need to thank the Yoruba people for their hospitality and kindness for hosting all tribes in Nigeria. So, they should never be repaid with evil.

“The individuals calling for the boycott of foodstuffs to the southern part of Nigeria may be unaware that millions of northerners, including their leaders that escaped hunger, poverty, starvation, banditry, Boko Haram, and the collapse of almost all the extreme northern states are now taking refuge in the South-West.

“So, such calls to stop food supply to the South are not only reckless, irresponsible, and dangerous, but lack logic and understanding of the true situation in the country.”

He called on the security agencies to move quickly and arrest as well as prosecute those making such divisive calls.

"The situation may degenerate into a national unrest which may be difficult to handle,” Bako added.

