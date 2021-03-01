Gunmen Slaughter Father, Two Sons In Zamfara

Some suspected bandits on Sunday night stormed the residence of a cattle dealer, Sani Na'indo, and slaughtered him along with his two sons in Agama Lafiya, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

SaharaReporters gathered when the gunmen arrived at his house, they asked him to call out his male children.

File Photo: Gunmen

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that when the two children of the farmer heard the voices of their father and the bandits, they peeped to have a glimpse of what was happening.

The source said, "They slaughtered them immediately. One of them was in Senior

Secondary School 2. The only one that escaped the attack is a student in the state college of education and he wasn't at home at the time they invaded their residence."

Another neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told SaharaReporters that those who perpetrated the evil were suspected bandits threatening the peace of the state.

"Though we have yet to establish the identities of those behind the evil act, we suspect they were bandits. Nobody is safe in this state again. Kidnapping and banditry are the order of the day in our state now. We need the government at this critical time," the source said.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said they had received the report of the incident and five prime suspects had been arrested in connection with the case.

"They are currently undergoing discreet investigation at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded," he said.