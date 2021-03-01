Hours After Killing 40 People, Bandits Return To Zamfara Community, Abduct 80 Women, Children

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted over 100 people, including 80 nursing mothers and children in Sabuwar Tunga village, Dankurmi district in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred few hours after gunmen killed over 40 persons in the community.

File Photo

SaharaReporters gathered that the armed men arrived at Sabuwar Tunga on motorbikes and unleashed terror on the defenceless residents.

A source noted that the attacks on the village seemed to be well-planned and coordinated, with the gunmen carting away livestock and escaping to the forest.

“One of those abducted is a nursing mother who gave birth less than 10 days ago. She was abducted with her baby but they (bandits) returned the baby to the community after some hours.

“This was after over 40 people were killed by these gunmen; we can’t continue like this. We just buried some of our people killed, some of those abducted have family members among those killed.”

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara State where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

On Friday, over 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government area of the state were abducted.

The gunmen were said to have arrived in the school around 1 am and loaded the girls in buses.

In 2019, the Zamfara State government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.