Hours After Killing 40 People, Bandits Return To Zamfara Community, Abduct 80 Women, Children

A source noted that the attacks on the village seemed to be well-planned and coordinated, with the gunmen carting away livestock and escaping to the forest.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted over 100 people, including 80 nursing mothers and children in Sabuwar Tunga village, Dankurmi district in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred few hours after gunmen killed over 40 persons in the community.

File Photo

SaharaReporters gathered that the armed men arrived at Sabuwar Tunga on motorbikes and unleashed terror on the defenceless residents.

A source noted that the attacks on the village seemed to be well-planned and coordinated, with the gunmen carting away livestock and escaping to the forest.

“One of those abducted is a nursing mother who gave birth less than 10 days ago. She was abducted with her baby but they (bandits) returned the baby to the community after some hours.

“This was after over 40 people were killed by these gunmen; we can’t continue like this. We just buried some of our people killed, some of those abducted have family members among those killed.”

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara State where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

On Friday, over 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government area of the state were abducted.

The gunmen were said to have arrived in the school around 1 am and loaded the girls in buses.

In 2019, the Zamfara State government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights They Wanted To Assassinate Me On Friday—Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram New Pictures Show Boko Haram Recruiting, Training Kids
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated — Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Catholic Lector, Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ogun Residents Displaced By Herdsmen’s Killings Flee To Benin Republic Communities
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sex Biden Moves To Help LGBTQI+ People in Nigeria, Others With Resettlement Visa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Free Speech Buhari Called For Jonathan's Resignation But Was Not Jailed — Falana-led Group Condemns Arrest of Ganduje's Ex-aide
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Kebbi Varsity Closes Indefinitely As Mob Kills Student Over Failed Bank Transaction
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Agriculture Concerns Grow As Northern Traders Divert Food Items To Niger, Cameroon, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Blockade: Beef Scarcity, Rising Cost Of Food Items Hit Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights They Wanted To Assassinate Me On Friday—Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Homosexuality: Nigerian, American Anglican Bishops Clash Over Bible Doctrines
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Arrested Salihu Tanko-Yakasai—DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights BLOOD ON UNIFORMS (1): Inside Horrific Extra-judicial Killings By Police Officers Enforcing Covid-19 Lockdown In Kaduna
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram New Pictures Show Boko Haram Recruiting, Training Kids
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad