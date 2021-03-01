Myanmar Coup: 18 Dead, Many Injured As Security Forces Open Fire On Unarmed Protesters

Ever since the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and other cabinet members were overthrown and detained by the military on February 1, there have been constant protests by the people.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

Myanmar's military fired on protesters on Sunday, killing at least 18, the deadliest day since the anti-coup protests started this month.

According to the UN Human Rights office, deaths were reported in several cities, including Yangon, Dawei and Mandalay, as law enforcement used live rounds and tear gas on unarmed protesters.

The Guardian

Ever since the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and other cabinet members were overthrown and detained by the military on February 1, there have been constant protests by the people.

Hundreds of thousands, including government workers, gathered on the streets last week to protest against the military.

Social media footage showed protesters running away as security forces carrying live ammunition charged at them, and several people were taken away covered in blood.

The police crackdown, which started on Saturday, was expanded on Sunday as coup leaders attempted to end protests by civilians asking for their duly elected leaders' release.

According to reports, despite the gunshots, civilians didn't seem deterred. They had set up roadblocks and homemade shields in an attempt to take on the security forces.

As the tension increased, many more protesters arrived, sitting down on the road and chanting. 

The United Nations Human Rights Office condemned the violence against protesters, saying it had "credible information" that at least 18 people had been killed on Sunday. 

"The people of Myanmar have the right to assemble peacefully and demand the restoration of democracy," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said. 

"Use of lethal force against non-violent demonstrators is never justifiable under international human rights norms."

According to local reports, at least four people were killed in Yangon's largest city, as police fired bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas.

The protesters remained defiant. "If they push us, we'll rise. If they attack us, we'll defend. We'll never kneel to the military boots," Nyan Win Shein told Reuters.

Another protester, Amy Kyaw, told AFP: "Police started shooting just as we arrived. They didn't say a word of warning. Some got injured and some teachers are still hiding in neighbours' houses."

In the south-eastern city of Dawei, security forces moved to break up a rally. There are also reports of live rounds being used in that city, with four reportedly killed. In another large rally in Mandalay, police used water cannons and fired into the air, killing one person.

The UN said deaths had also been reported in Myeik, Bago and Pokokku.

The number of arrests since the protests began has not been confirmed. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group has put the figure at 850, but hundreds more appear to have been detained this weekend.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian leader, has not been seen in public since she was arrested and detained by the military junta in the capital Nay Pyi Taw.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why We Arrested Salihu Tanko-Yakasai—DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Buhari Called For Jonathan's Resignation But Was Not Jailed — Falana-led Group Condemns Arrest of Ganduje's Ex-aide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Free Speech ICYMI: Tinubu, Buhari, el-Rufai Weren't Arrested When They Asked Jonathan To Resign —Falana
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Group Demands Yari's Arrest Over Alleged N22.5 Billion Fraud, Blames Ex-Governor For Insecurity In Zamfara
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Asked Igbo To Leave Yorubaland —Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why We Arrested Salihu Tanko-Yakasai—DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kebbi Varsity Closes Indefinitely As Mob Kills Student Over Failed Bank Transaction
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram New Pictures Show Boko Haram Recruiting, Training Kids
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Free Speech Buhari Called For Jonathan's Resignation But Was Not Jailed — Falana-led Group Condemns Arrest of Ganduje's Ex-aide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sex Biden Moves To Help LGBTQI+ People in Nigeria, Others With Resettlement Visa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture Concerns Grow As Northern Traders Divert Food Items To Niger, Cameroon, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Catholic Lector, Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Pyrates Confraternity Knocks Buhari Over Banditry, Demands Decisive Action
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested With N1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine In Sokoto
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights They Wanted To Assassinate Me On Friday—Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad