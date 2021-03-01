NBC Asks DSS, Police To Arrest Operators Of Radio Biafra

In a statement on Monday, NBC, the regulator of broadcast stations in the country, said it jammed the pirate radio signals in Lagos State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

The National Broadcasting Commission has asked the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force to arrest those behind a pirate radio's operations claiming to be 'Radio Biafra'.

In a statement on Monday, NBC, the regulator of broadcast stations in the country, said it jammed the pirate radio signals in Lagos State.

The statement partly read, "The National Broadcasting Commission has jammed the signals of a Pirate Radio claiming to be 'Radio Biafra' in most parts of Lagos. The illegal radio which broadcast incendiary messages is notorious for spewing fake, inflammatory and provocative contents.

"The Department of State Security and the Nigerian Police have been requested to bring the culprits behind this illegality to book."

The Biafra movement is associated with secessionist groups, including the Indigenous Peoples Organisation of Biafra led by Nnamdi Kanu. The Federal Government had designated IPOB as a terrorist organisation in September 2017.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Yobe Governor, Buni Secretly Marries Abacha’s Daughter As Fourth Wife
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Kebbi Senator Arraigned In Court For N419million Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ganduje's Aide Yakasai Released From DSS Custody
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Former INEC Chairman, Jega Plots To Join PDP, Run For Presidency
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Yobe Governor, Buni Secretly Marries Abacha’s Daughter As Fourth Wife
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Food Movement Of Food Trucks Resumes From North To South
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Monarch's Daughters Sue Ogboni Society For Allegedly Hijacking Their Father's Corpse During Burial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigerian Man Abroad Donates Family House To Christ Embassy, Renders Family Members Homeless
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Kebbi Senator Arraigned In Court For N419million Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Hunter Shot Girlfriend In Private Parts For Allegedly Cheating In Imo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hours After Killing 40 People, Bandits Return To Zamfara Community, Abduct 80 Women, Children
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe’s Vice President Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ganduje's Aide Yakasai Released From DSS Custody
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Former INEC Chairman, Jega Plots To Join PDP, Run For Presidency
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad