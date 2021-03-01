Nigerian Fraudster Billed For Deportation Allowed To Stay In UK After Revealing He's Bisexual

The culprit had reportedly made various human rights claims, which were rejected by a judge, but further delaying the process by launching an appeal.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

A yet-to-be-identified convicted Nigerian fraudster has been allowed to stay in the United Kingdom after claiming that he was bisexual less than 24 hours to his deportation.

According to Mail Online, the man was jailed for five and a half years in 2015 before the Home Office began the deportation process the following year.

The culprit had reportedly made various human rights claims, which were rejected by a judge, but further delaying the process by launching an appeal.

The criminal made two judicial review applications that were also eventually rejected but in January 2019, he claimed that he was bisexual and could not live openly in Nigeria – despite having never mentioned it during the lengthy court appeals.  

The Home Office claimed that this was a lie but an immigration judge granted him asylum.

The fraudster, who arrived as a student in 2006, claimed that his sexuality had caused him to suffer adverse treatment at university as well as in prison.

He argued that he had not told authorities about his sexuality before because he had only felt able to disclose his sexual orientation following discussions with detainees and a welfare officer.

Reacting, Member of Parliament, Nigel Mills said: "It's the most ridiculous case I have ever heard. Every convicted criminal will be trying this now."

In October last year, UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel vowed to stop people 'taking our country for a ride' by overhauling the 'broken' asylum system and cracking down on migrant crossings.

The Home Secretary pledged the 'biggest overhaul in decades' as she warned that the current arrangements are not 'firm or fair'.

In her keynote speech to Tory conference, Patel said that toughening enforcement and preventing abuse of the rules was the best way to protect the vulnerable.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sex Biden Moves To Help LGBTQI+ People in Nigeria, Others With Resettlement Visa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Kebbi Varsity Closes Indefinitely As Mob Kills Student Over Failed Bank Transaction
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME How Policewoman In Anti-trafficking Unit Trafficks Young Girls To Lagos For Prostitution, Others —Fellow Officer Alleges
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Homosexuality: Nigerian, American Anglican Bishops Clash Over Bible Doctrines
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME How Commercial Tricycle Rider Rescued Two Children Kidnapped By A Couple In Ebonyi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Pakistan Detains Policemen Who Allegedly Took Bribe, Released Suspected Nigerian Smugglers
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Agriculture Blockade: Beef Scarcity, Rising Cost Of Food Items Hit Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hours After Killing 40 People, Bandits Return To Zamfara Community, Abduct 80 Women, Children
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated — Igboho
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sex Biden Moves To Help LGBTQI+ People in Nigeria, Others With Resettlement Visa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights They Wanted To Assassinate Me On Friday—Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Buhari Called For Jonathan's Resignation But Was Not Jailed — Falana-led Group Condemns Arrest of Ganduje's Ex-aide
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Kebbi Varsity Closes Indefinitely As Mob Kills Student Over Failed Bank Transaction
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights BLOOD ON UNIFORMS (1): Inside Horrific Extra-judicial Killings By Police Officers Enforcing Covid-19 Lockdown In Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME How Policewoman In Anti-trafficking Unit Trafficks Young Girls To Lagos For Prostitution, Others —Fellow Officer Alleges
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Concerns Grow As Northern Traders Divert Food Items To Niger, Cameroon, Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad