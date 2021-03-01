Two Tenants Gang-Rape Neighbour’s Daughter In Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested two tenants, Anthony John and Jimoh Idowu, for gang-raping their neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter in the Owode Egba area of the state.

The tenants were arrested last Thursday when they broke into their neighbour’s room around 2 am and dragged the teenager to Anthony’s room where they took turns to rape her.

It was gathered that 35-year-old John and Idowu, 21, were arrested at the Owode-Egba Police Division when a report was made.

The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a release that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour section for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Oyeyemi said, “Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Thursday arrested two men who conspired to gang-rape the 16-year-old daughter of their co-tenant. The suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at Owode-Egba divisional headquarters by the victim.

“She reported that she was at home with her younger siblings at Efunye village via Owode-Egba, when the two suspects, who are living in the same house with them, broke into their apartment at about 2 am and dragged her into Anthony’s room.

“She stated further that the duo knew that her parents had travelled and they capitalised on that to forcefully break into their room, using a cloth to cover her mouth after which they took her to Anthony’s room where they took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon the report, the detective arrested the two suspects. On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the commission of the crime without any sense of remorse. The victim has been taken to Owode-Egba General Hospital for medical treatment.”