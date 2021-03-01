Zimbabwe’s Vice President Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kembo Mohadi, 71, one of the country’s two vice presidents, denied on Monday that he was involved in the alleged affairs but said he was stepping down “to save the image of my government.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

One of Zimbabwe’s vice presidents has resigned following a string of reports in the local media that alleged he had affairs with several women, both married and single.

Both Zimbabwe’s vice presidents are single after divorce, TimesUnion reports.

His alleged affairs include one with a married intelligence officer. Local online media provided recordings of phone calls in which a man sounding like Mohadi propositioned several other women and spoke of drinking concoctions to enhance sexual performance.

In another recorded call, the man is heard arranging to meet another married woman for sex in his office. In a separate call, the man asks another woman to have his baby, which she refused.

Mohadi, a veteran of the country’s 1970s bush war for independence from white minority rule, has been a prominent government member for decades. He denied he is the man in the recorded phone calls.

In his resignation letter, he said he was a victim of “information distortion,” “voice cloning,” and “sponsored spooking and political sabotage.”

SaharaReporters, New York

