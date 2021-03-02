Boko Haram Attacked Borno Community To Loot Foodstuffs Donated By Governor Zulum – Army

The army said on Tuesday that the terrorists came in several gun trucks and motorcycles but they were visited with bombardment and firepower by troops of the 81 Task Force Battalion with reinforcement from the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2021

The Nigerian Army has said the Boko Haram terrorists and their Islamic State West African Province fighters attacked Dikwa town in the Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State to loot the foodstuffs donated by the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum.

File Photo

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima, claimed in a release that the terrorists came in droves through Marte but they could not gain access to the town.

He said, “The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have decisively routed elements of Boko Haram terrorists and their ISWAP counterparts who attempted to infiltrate and attack Dikwa town in the Dikwa LGA.

“The terrorist groups who stormed the town in an unconfirmed number of gun trucks and motorcycles were visited with heavy bombardment and overwhelming firepower by troops of 81 Task Force Battalion with reinforcement from other formations.

“The terrorists attempted to invade the town to loot food items and other logistics having got wind of the recent food distribution to residents of the town by the state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum. 

“They came in droves through the Marte axis but could not gain access to the town due to the combat readiness of troops who were positioned there.

“The terrorists subsequently lost the initiative as they were cut off completely following the recent successful recapture of Marte town by the gallant troops. In desperation and to scare off residents from returning to their homes, they planted a series of landmines on the roads which were also detected and successfully detonated by troops.”  

The army spokesman noted that the Chief of the Army Staff, Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, commended the efforts of the troops and the prompt response of the Air Task Force in providing air interdictions throughout the operation.

