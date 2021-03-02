BREAKING: Fire Guts Nigerian Army Headquarters

The incident which happened at about 10.15 am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 02, 2021

A fire incident has occurred at the Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja, destroying some properties.

The fire which started around 10:30 am was said to have affected the second floor which also houses the office of the Chief Of Army Staff.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning,” he said.

“The incident which happened at about 10.15 am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex.”
 

