Kano Hisbah Arrests Two Men Suspected Of Sending Pornographic Materials To Married Woman

The board advised parents to avoid buying expensive phones for their children and always monitor their movements to shield them from mingling with bad friends.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 02, 2021

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested two men suspected of sending pornographic materials to a married woman. 

A statement issued by the board's spokesman, Lawan Ibrahim, on Monday in Kano, said that the suspects were traced and arrested after the woman had complained to the board. 

File photo

The statement said that the married woman had informed the board's officials that she did not know those sending the messages to her phone. It noted that the Commander-General of the board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, ordered a full investigation into the matter.

"The board collected the phone numbers from her, which led to the two men's arrest at Unguwa Uku in Tarauni Local Government Area. The young men are between the age of 20 and 21. 

"We have summoned their parents to speak with them and for them to pay keen attention to their wards' way of life to avoid such behaviour in future," the statement added.

The board advised parents to avoid buying expensive phones for their children and always monitor their movements to shield them from mingling with bad friends.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Mecca Stampede Death Toll Rises To 717, And 863 Injured
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Islam Northern Muslims Condemn Young Lady From Niger Republic For Participating In Beauty Pageant
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Opinion Islam And Islamism: In Search Of A Strong Counter Doctrine By Femi Owolabi
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion The Heavy Price Nigeria Is Going To Pay By Mixing Religion And Politics By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Islam Shiites Protests: Northern Governors Summon Emergency Meeting In Kaduna, Call For Calm
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Exclusive Sheikh Zakzaky Blinded In One Eye, DSS Sources Say
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Yobe Governor, Buni Secretly Marries Abacha’s Daughter As Fourth Wife
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Food Movement Of Food Trucks Resumes From North To South
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Monarch's Daughters Sue Ogboni Society For Allegedly Hijacking Their Father's Corpse During Burial
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigerian Man Abroad Donates Family House To Christ Embassy, Renders Family Members Homeless
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Kebbi Senator Arraigned In Court For N419million Fraud
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ganduje's Aide Yakasai Released From DSS Custody
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe’s Vice President Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics NBC Asks DSS, Police To Arrest Operators Of Radio Biafra
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion What Does Adeboye Think of Apostle Suleiman? By Bamidele Johnson
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Hunter Shot Girlfriend In Private Parts For Allegedly Cheating In Imo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad