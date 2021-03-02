Man Beats Up Wife For Refusing To Be Full House Wife In Lagos, Victim Lands In Hospital

The police have arrested a man, Kehinde Dosu, for allegedly beating his wife, Ojuolape Dosu, for engaging in petty business that makes her financially independent.

A human rights organisation, the Child Protection Network, Lagos Chapter informed SaharaReporters on Monday.

Illustration

Kehinde and Ojuolape reside in the Fadeyi area of Lagos, but Ojuolape’s brother reported the incident after Kehinde assaulted his elder sister on Monday.

The culprit was then arrested by men of Onipanu Police Station for interrogation.

According to Ojuolape, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, she has been suffering from domestic violence for many years as her husband always gets away with it.

However, she said the latest assault made her voice out and her brother reported the case.

“The first incidence happened when my first child was about a year plus. I wanted to bathe him, and he was jumping in the bathtub. He eventually fell.

“That day, he slapped me, and I was shocked that he did that. So, I tried to defend myself. When he was not satisfied with that, he went into the room and brought out his naval belt to beat me. He was being trained in the Navy School then, but he didn’t finish that training. He used the big belt to beat me. I have marks all over my body.

“Another one happened about two years ago when my brother was preparing for his wedding. I was preparing food for the family and my baby woke up from sleep, asking for her father. So, I told her her daddy was on the balcony. I thought the girl was going to meet her dad, I didn’t know she had gone out to urinate.

“He just rushed to meet me and asked if I allowed the girl to go out and urinate. I tried to explain that she wanted to come and meet him. He first verbally abused me before he slapped me twice. I still tried to beg him because of my brother’s wedding that was very close but, instead he beat me up. He hit me in my face.”

The woman said her husband never wanted her to work.

She said her argument in the family was that he alone could not shoulder the financial responsibilities.

“The major root of this aggression is that he doesn’t want me to work but can’t sustain all the financial responsibilities in the house. Then if I manage whatever he gives, he feels like I don’t appreciate it. The point is that he doesn’t want me to ask for what I need, then I told him this is not possible so he should let me work to earn more money to cater to our collective needs.

“I have worked two times. I found myself teaching jobs on two occasions, he made sure he frustrated me with fights such that I had to stop on those two occasions. When I started selling things, he was not happy. He would be hostile unnecessarily towards my customers.

“Recently, I have been selling garri and ponmo (cowhide). A customer wanted to buy a cowhide of N10,000 from me and he said I shouldn’t go. I didn’t go. I had to beg a neighbour to help me deliver the goods to that my customer. I have forfeited customers due to his unfriendly attitude towards them whenever they come home to buy goods from me.

“A guy came to knock on my door that he wanted to buy cowhide, so I quickly came out to meet him so say I would come and sell to him. So, my husband came out of the bathroom and started asking me questions about why the customer came home.

“I tried to explain, but he just started beating me. My children were scared and began to cry. He was beating me in the presence of our children. So, I decided that yesterday’s issue would be the last one.

“He has been calling and sending me text messages since yesterday but I didn’t pick up or respond to his messages. I realised the police have released him. The police asked him to beg me. I am receiving medical attention but I’m not with him at the moment and can’t disclose where I am."