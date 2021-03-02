Nigerian Government Declares Zamfara No-Fly Zone, Bans Mining Activities

National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2021

The Nigerian government has instituted a no-fly zone above Zamfara State as part of efforts to tackle the security challenges being witnessed in the state.

According to Monguno, the government has also banned mining activities by non-state actors.

The NSA also revealed that all non-state actors had been placed under surveillance, adding that the Nigerian government would not hesitate to use kinetic means to restore normalcy in the country.

“The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice,” he said.

“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy the massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.

“He has also approved that Zamfara State should be declared ‘a no-fly zone” with immediate effect.

“We can no longer avoid to lose lives while operating within the legalities. We are not going to be blackmailed. The government has the responsibility to assert its will.

“Citizens can reside wherever they want to reside. Anybody who is a criminal should be brought to book. The president has also warned against ethnic profiling.”

The development comes amidst the rising cases of kidnapping and banditry in Zamfara state.

For instance, 279 schoolgirls were kidnapped by bandits from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State last Friday. 

The state government on Tuesday announced that they had been released, saying no ransom was paid. 

SaharaReporters, New York

