Pastor’s Wife Accuses Husband Of Sleeping With Church Members, Seeks Divorce

The wife of the pastor of a new generation church has approached a Yola Upper Area Court in Adamawa State to dissolve her marriage to her husband, whom she allegedly caught sleeping with female church members.

Mrs Jummai Mala, who also claims to be the breadwinner of the family, alleged in court filings that her husband, Pastor Yakubu Ayuba, had three kids sleeping with female church members in his office.

Jummai also alleged that her husband had a bed in the church office, which he was using to commit adultery.

She claimed to have personally caught him in the act in the office on several occasions.

Jummai, who stated that her husband was behaving so that she could not reasonably be expected to live with and be called his wife, urged the court to dissolve the marriage.

She said her husband was in the habit of chasing women in his church to the extent that some of the women even confronted her on several occasions and threatened to beat her up.

While substantiating her claim that her estranged husband had abdicated his responsibilities as the head of his home, Jummai added that Yakubu was in the habit of beating her whenever she refused to give him money and once broke her head.

Due to her family challenges and frustration, she later decided to build her own house and moved in together with the respondent.

She added that her husband on his own packed out of the house and left her alone with the responsibility of catering for the children, adding that he usually visited the house whenever he needed money or was hungry.

Responding, Yakubu, the founder of Heavengate Bible Mission in Bachure, Yola North Local Government Area of the state, claimed that all the allegations against him were false.

He said what his estranged wife told the court was far from the truth, according to a report by Punch.

His counsel, F. R. Baiyo, called three witnesses, who were duly cross-examined by the counsel for the petitioner, J. J. Shalli.

The presiding judge, Umar Isa, adjourned the matter till March 10 for the continuation of defence.