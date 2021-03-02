Senate Bars Sex Offenders From Working With Children, Imposes N2million Fine On Persons Discriminating Against Elderly Persons

The Nigerian Senate on Monday passed an amendment to the Child’s Rights Act 2003, barring persons convicted of sexual offences from working with children.

This followed the presentation of a report by the Chairman of the Committee on Women Affairs, Betty Apiafi, on the Child’s Rights Act amendment.

The lawmakers said the amendment will further give protection to the Nigerian child from sexual violence and abuse suffered in the hands of caregivers and similar persons responsible for their well-being.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said, “This is a very important amendment. This amendment is meant to cure those kinds of societal ills and keep away those rapists from our children.”

The Senate also passed the Older Persons Rights and Privileges Bill which seeks to address the social and economic challenges triggered by ageing.

The bill also addresses the need for the government to formulate policies that will incorporate the elderly and cater to their well-being.

It provides for a fine of N2 million for organisations and N200,000 for individuals found discriminating against older persons.