Six Killed, One Injured As Bandits Storm Communities In Kaduna

Six persons have been reportedly killed by armed bandits in Igabi and Kauru local government areas of Kaduna State.

In a statement on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Homes Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the armed bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami Road, Igabi and killed one Hussaini Suleiman Dari.

File Photo

He said another victim, Dahiru Saidu, was left injured and currently receiving treatment in the hospital.



At Gwada village, Igabi Local Government Area, an attack by gunmen left two persons identified as Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule, dead.

Armed bandits also invaded Ungwan Kure, and killed two residents, Mohammed Sani Suleiman and Yahuza Sale.



In another incident, armed bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in the Kauru Local Government Area. One resident, Likita, was shot dead.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls.

He also wished those injured during the attacks quick recovery.