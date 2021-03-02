South Africans Pull Out Of Shoprite Nigeria As Workers Protest Nonpayment Of Entitlements

One of the workers said the protest was necessary so that their years of labour would not go unrewarded.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 02, 2021

Workers of the Shoprite in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, staged a protest at its Dugbe branch to show their grievances over the nonpayment of their entitlements by its management. 

SaharaReporters learnt that the original owners of the Shoprite who are South Africans have sold the company to some Nigerians, which made the workers demand their entitlement before the foreigners would leave Nigeria.

Our correspondent observed that the protest paralysed activities at Ring Road and Dugbe outlets of the store.

One of the workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the protest was necessary so that their years of labour would not go unrewarded.

"This is necessary for us to get whatever they want to give us. Those who bought it may not be willing to retain us. We need to get our reward before the South African businessmen leave.

"How can I spend many years in a company without reward? We are continuing with this protest tomorrow if the management refuses to attend to us today," he said.

