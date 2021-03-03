Delta Police Arrest Suspected Cult Members Impersonating Army Officers, In Possession Of Firearms

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, who paraded the suspects in Asaba on Wednesday, said 20 of the suspected cult members were arrested by policemen who ransacked flashpoints in Agbor and Sapele towns.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

The suspected criminals were apprehended across the state for armed robbery, unlawful use of siren and plate number, illicit ownership of guns, impersonation of military officers and carjacking.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, who paraded the suspects in Asaba on Wednesday, said 20 of the suspected cult members were arrested by policemen who ransacked flashpoints in Agbor and Sapele towns.

He explained that the raid was executed by operatives of the Anti-Cult unit, after receiving alarming cases of attacks by suspected cult members in Sapele and Agbor.

The police chief in the state also lamented that the two towns, especially Sapele, had recently witnessed an increase in cases of cult-related deaths.

 He said two locally made guns, two Dane guns, one dagger and a laptop were recovered from the suspects. 

He added that the suspects who had already confessed to being members of 'Aro Bagger' and 'Ayes' confraternities, were being interrogated.  

Ali also paraded 11 other suspects who were arrested across the state for offences similar to the ones allegedly committed by the 20 suspects. 

While speaking on a suspected kidnapper who turned himself in at Obiaruku community, Ukwuani Local Government Area, Ali said a total of five suspects had been arrested in connection with the matter, saying the matter was still being investigated.

He, however, applauded the people of Obiaruku for ensuring that the suspects were arrested in their den in the bush following the confession of the suspect who earlier turned himself in, noting that the people of the community showed uncommon bravery.

“The kidnappers and criminal elements among the herdsmen carry out their kidnapping in collaboration with locals. “The five suspects are natives of Obiaruku. They collaborate with criminal elements among the herdsmen to kidnap people and collect ransom.

“And whatever proceeds they realise from every operation, they usually share it with their local collaborators who sell out their brothers and sisters and make them soft targets for kidnapping,” Ali said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Police Release Body of Slain Shiite Member Killed During Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police TIMELINE: How 65 Nigerians Were Arrested, Jailed For Fraud In India In Past Six Months
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Injure One In Cross River
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Shot My 24-year-old Brother, Watched Him Bleed To Death—Brother Of UNIPORT Student Killed In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Unpaid Rent: Group Seeks Probe of Kwara Lawmakers For Allegedly Removing Tenant's Tooth
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Four Arrested For Planning Jailbreak
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Witness In The Court Of Posterity By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Seven-man Robbery Gang Attacks Private School In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara No-fly Zone: We Suspect Helicopters Are Used To Take Arms To Bandits — Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Declares 101 Soldiers Wanted For Fleeing Boko Haram Attacks In Borno, Freezes Bank Accounts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Britain Woos Skilled Migrants With New Visa System
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Lagos Airport
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Woman, Dutch Husband Remanded In Rivers Prison Over N126million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Deepens Tinubu Probe, Demands Asset Declaration Form From CCB
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Free Borno Pastor Bulus On Expiration Of Seven-Deadline Given To Him
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Gombe Governor Shuns Kingmakers Choice Of Christian Candidate, Appoints Malam Danladi As Mai Tangale
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Has No Plan To Kill Yoruba Politicians, Remove Murtala Muhammed's Name From Lagos Airport, Aide Dismisses Reports
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad