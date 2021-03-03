Gombe Governor Shuns Kingmakers Choice Of Christian Candidate, Appoints Malam Danladi As Mai Tangale

SaharaReporters had reported how the nine kingmakers in the area selected Dr. Musa Idris Maiyamba to succeed the late Mai Tangale, His Royal Highness Abdu Buba Maisharu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has appointed Malam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba as the new Mai Tangale.

Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya

Dr Musa Idris Maiyamba had polled a total of five votes, while the other two contestants, Ahmed Magaji and Danladi polled two votes each.

However, Yahaya shunned the kingmakers’ chosen candidate for being a Christian and named an unpopular candidate who is a Muslim.

According to Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, an appointment letter has been issued to Danladi despite polling two votes.

“In exercise of the powers vested in him under the Gombe State Chieftaincy Law, 2020 and based on the recommendation of the Kingmakers of the Tangale Chiefdom, the Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of Malam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba as the Mai Tangale.

“The Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo, who conveyed the governor’s approval and presented the appointment letter to the new Mai Tangle in Poshiya, Billiri, said the the appointment of Malam Danladi Maiyamba was informed by his personal qualities and suitability.

“Presentation of Staff of Office will be done in due course,” the statement read.

The appointment of a new Mai Tangale had led to protest in the area by those who felt that the process was being manipulated.

Women and youths had blocked Gombe/Yola Road crisscrossing Billiri council area and vehicles were forced to make hasty diversions or stay on the highway.

The protest last week led to the death of three persons, destruction of property and worship centres, thus forcing the government to impose a curfew in the area.

The National Christian Elders Forum, led by a former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, and other elder statesmen, had earlier criticised the alleged planned imposition of Mai Tangale in the Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The organisation said the plot was “another clear indication that democracy, in every form, is under threat in Nigeria.”

The NCEF had called on the governor to adhere to the principles of democracy and announce the appointment of Dr Musa Maiyamba as the new Mai Tangale in line with the recommendation of the kingmakers of Tangale kingdom in the interest of justice. 

SaharaReporters, New York

