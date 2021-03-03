Igboho Has No Plan To Kill Yoruba Politicians, Remove Murtala Muhammed's Name From Lagos Airport, Aide Dismisses Reports

There is nothing of such. Let the people spreading the rumours bring their evidence. A lot of people have been calling me on these things.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

The allegations in the media space that a Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, plans to kill all Yoruba politicians that have presidential ambition in 2023 have been rebutted, SaharaReporters gathers.

Mr. Dapo Salami, the media aide to Sunday Igboho told SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

Sunday Igboho

A popular media platform had earlier reported that Igboho threatened politicians of Yoruba extraction in a viral video, allegedly saying, “You should know that you are not supposed to seek election to the office of the President, you should identify with our agitation and lead us in the secession struggle.

“I will not allow you to campaign because I will kill you all (Yoruba politicians) before (2023) campaigns. I swear to God, we will shoot them with guns from the back.

“Yoruba elders, traditional rulers should lead us to secession war for the independent Oduduwa Republic.”

In a similar story, a Twitter user, Samuel Omogor (@Samuel Omogor), tweeted that, “Sunday Igboho said the Hausa man named the Lagos Airport after Murtala. He said they can never name anything after a Yoruba or Igbo in d North. He threatened to remove the name. Those at the event didn't tell him that it was a Yoruba head of state, then Gen Obasanjo that named the Airport Murtala Muhammed Airport.”

Reacting to both claims, Salami said, “My brother, all these things are ruse information. I have been receiving calls on this issue that I’m even tired of.

“Whatever I’m telling you is authentic. So, I am sick and tired of this something happened today, something happened tomorrow. I want you to help me tell Nigerians these claims are all false. They are the handiwork of the enemies.

“I, myself, am a practising journalist. There is nothing of such. Let the people spreading the rumours bring their evidence. A lot of people have been calling me on these things.”

