Nigerian Court Did Not Pronounce IPOB As Proscribed Group, Nnamdi Kanu Tells Government

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu says there was no court ruling that labelled the group proscribed as claimed by the Nigerian government.

He affirmed that a Federal High Court in Abuja, the nation’s capital only judged that the activities of IPOP were unlawful.

Kanu said this in a statement signed by himself and made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday through Emma Powerful, the spokesman for the group.

The IPOB helmsman stated this in his reactions to the directives of the National Broadcasting Commission asking the Department of State Services and Nigeria Police to arrest operators of Radio Biafra in Lagos, after claiming it had jammed its signals.

Kanu said, “No matter how hard they [Fulani Daily Trust, BBC News, other Fulani controlled media outlets] try to peddle their lies and blatant falsehood against #Biafra, the truth of the matter remains that at no time in the past or present, has any competent court of law anywhere in Nigeria, after hearing all the arguments from both parties (FGN vs IPOB) ever proscribed or pronounced IPOB a terror organisation.

“On the contrary, a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja held that IPOB activities are not unlawful. That remains the only credible judicial pronouncement on the matter till date. Fact!”

He further asserted that the Nigerian government officials are bloated with Fulani extraction therefore will find it easy to disregard the rule of law as provided in the constitution.

“Only the #Bandit supporting terror-enabling Fulani @NGRPresidency thinks otherwise. Fulani presidency, directing a Fulani Attorney General of the Federation to obtain an ex parte order from a Fulani corrupt judge, in his office without the benefit of allowing IPOB to argue their case, in order to tag peaceful people asking for a referendum as terrorists is the worst form of subversion of the rule of law under a supposed constitutional democracy.”

He claimed that Nigeria’s political leaders are the terrorists in the country, saying they see IPOB as a threat to their complete supremacy.

“Don’t let them fool you, Fulani Janjaweed rulers of Nigeria in various capacities, from Aso Rock to the last inconsequential local government outpost in the core Sharia north, are the real terrorists plaguing Nigeria."

However, it will be recalled that Chief Judge, Abdul Kafarati had ruled on September 20, 2017 saying, “Let me state clearly that it is within the rights of individuals or groups to seek self-determination. But this pursuit has to be non-violent.

“Where any group crosses the line by engaging in violence, it risks being cut to size. And that’s exactly what has happened to IPOB.

“I am not interested in the semantics or legality of troop deployment or the proscription of IPOB.

“All I know is that IPOB has engaged in terrorist activities; setting up parallel military and paramilitary organizations, clashing with the national army and attempting to seize rifles from soldiers, using weapons such as machetes, Molotov cocktails and sticks and mounting roadblocks to extort money from people, among others.

“To those who have engaged in semantics or legality, I ask: Which country in the world will tolerate those activities I have listed above? “Which national army will look the other way when it is being attacked by a band of thugs?”