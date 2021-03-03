Nigerian Man Entered India With Fake Passport, Visa, Now Arrested With Counterfeit US Dollar Bills

Okubor, who was nabbed by the police at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, had allegedly reached India using a fake passport and visa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

A Nigerian, Nathan Ikechukwu Okubor, has been arrested by the police in India for possessing counterfeit US dollar bills.

Okubor, who was nabbed by the police at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, had allegedly reached India using a fake passport and visa.

The accused, who is from Agbor, Delta State was arrested on Monday, while trying to change the counterfeit US dollars at the Muthoot Financial Institution in the Kattoor area of Coimbatore.

According to the police, Okubor gave the bills to the money transfer officer at the institution and asked for them to be converted into Indian currency.

Officers who checked the bills revealed that they were all counterfeit. Following this, they informed the Kattoor Crime Branch Police. Officers arrived, arrested the suspect, seized his identity card and the fake US dollars.

On Tuesday, the police and ‘Q’ Branch sleuths said that Okubor, arrived in Mumbai on January 21, 2021 from Nigeria using a fake passport and visa. He told them that he came to Chennai and from there to Coimbatore by bus.

"He reached Coimbatore on Monday and checked into a lodge at Gandhipuram. He later approached the Gandhipuram branch of a forex firm with US dollar bills. The employees at the firm suspected the genuineness of the currencies and found them to be fake. 

"The forex firm immediately alerted the Kattoor police in Coimbatore who took the man into custody and arrested him later," an investigator said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Coimbatore City Police, E.S. Uma, also confirmed that the currency produced by the Nigerian was fake.

During questioning, the Nigerian claimed that he got some US dollar bills exchanged for another currency at Mumbai airport. He also told investigators that he had come to Coimbatore for the cotton business.

He has been remanded in judicial custody in Puzhal Central Prison.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Injure One In Cross River
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Arrested In S'Africa For Allegedly Holding Girlfriend Hostage, Forcing Her Into Sex Work
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME We'll Give More Information On Adewole's Kidnapping -Police
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping In Ondo, Ekiti
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Police Nab Alleged Land-grabber
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Court Remands Borno Permanent Secretary, Two Others Over N118.3m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Witness In The Court Of Posterity By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Deepens Tinubu Probe, Demands Asset Declaration Form From CCB
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara No-fly Zone: We Suspect Helicopters Are Used To Take Arms To Bandits — Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Agriculture Farm Produce Now Sold At Ridiculous Prices In North, Traders Count Losses
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Lagos Airport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Has No Plan To Kill Yoruba Politicians, Remove Murtala Muhammed's Name From Lagos Airport, Aide Dismisses Reports
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: How Cabal Prevented Buhari From Acting On Magu’s Probe Report Since December 2020
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Lagos Pastor Accused Of Rape, Sells Church Building, Runs Off To Establish Another
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Food Blockade: DAWN Commission Meets South-West Agric Commissioners Over Food Crisis
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture ‘We’d Rather Lose Our Goods Than Transport Them To The South’ —Northern Traders Insist On Food Blockade
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Gombe Governor Shuns Kingmakers Choice Of Christian Candidate, Appoints Malam Danladi As Mai Tangale
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad