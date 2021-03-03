Seven-man Robbery Gang Attacks Private School In Abuja

A seven-man gang of armed robbers has attacked a private school in Kafe, Life Camp area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, robbing the proprietor and the teachers.

It was gathered that the robbers, who struck earlier in the week, went away with laptops, money and other valuables.

The gang members were rounded up by the police from the Life Camp division during a routine patrol.

According to a police release, the robbery suspects include Anthony Gambo, 32 years old; Haruna Musa, 25 years old; Mustapha Mohammed, 20 years old; Hamisu Umar, 21 years old; and Nazifi Mohammed, 20 years old.

“The FCT Police Command has arrested 11 suspects for 'one chance', fraud and armed robbery along Durumi, Wuye and Kafe-Life Camp areas.

“Amongst the suspects are members of a seven-man robbery syndicate arrested by police operatives from Life Camp during routine patrol, after attacking and robbing a school at Kafe-Life Camp.

“Exhibits recovered are one HP laptop and one Apple Mac laptop. In another development, police operatives from Galadimawa arrested one Charity Timothy, a 23-year-old female, and Sunday Godwin, who is 23 years old, along Durumi axis for 'one chance' robbery.

“The suspects confessed to terrorising residents along that axis. Exhibits recovered are one red coloured Volkswagen with registration number, BWR 903 HE,” the police said in a release on Wednesday.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, stated that the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

“Operatives from Wuye Division arrested one Kamal Haruna, 27, Frank Onoja 46, Adejoh Steven, 54, and Guede Nelson, 60 for being in possession of counterfeit naira notes.

“The suspects confessed to using the notes to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Exhibits recovered are N5,700,000 counterfeit naira notes. All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation,” she added.