45-Year-Old Nigerian Sentenced To Death In Vietnam For Drug Trafficking

He was apprehended by border guards in Tay Ninh Province while trying to cross illegally into Vietnam last July with about four kilogrammes of meth found inside his rucksack.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

A court in the southern Tay Ninh Province of Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced a 45-year-old Nigerian, Ekwegbalu James Nzube, to death for drug trafficking.

Nzube, who was accused of trafficking nearly four kilogrammes of methamphetamine from Cambodia said he got acquainted with another Nigerian, Jone, in China in 2014, and the latter had hired him to transport drugs from Cambodia to Vietnam.

Ekwegbalu James Nzube Vietnam News Agency

In March 2020, he came to Ho Chi Minh City before going to Cambodia to fetch the drugs for which he was paid $2,000 (about N800, 000).

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600g of heroin or 2.5kg methamphetamine face the death penalty. 

