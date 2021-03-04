Another Nigerian Lawmaker, Kila Is Dead

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

A member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa State, Yuguda Hassan Kila, is dead.

The late lawmaker, representing Gwaram Federal Constituency, died on Thursday afternoon at the National Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness.

He was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before his death, Kila served as chairman of the House Committee on Customs.

His legislative interests cut across customs, agriculture, transport, works and education.

A retired customs comptroller, the late politician began his basic education at Kila Primary School and subsequently Igbo Union Grammar School in Kano.

The late Kila is the fourth member of the House that has passed on in the Ninth Assembly.

The three others who passed on before him are Jaafaru Illiyasu, Ossy Prestige and Mohammed Faggen-Gawo.

