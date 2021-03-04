Ban On Street Protests: Abuja Court Adjourns Suit Against Minister of FCT, Police

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Gudu, has adjourned until March 29, hearing in a law suit instituted against Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Nigeria Police Force for banning street protests and other form of public demonstration in the nation’s capital.

The judge adjourned the case over the action exhibited by the counsel for Bello who filed his counter affidavit and written address on March 2, 2021, but failed to serve same on the NPF.

File photo used to illustrate story.

While the police had no legal representation in the suit, renowned human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, was present in court to monitor the proceedings.

The Founder and President of One Love Foundation and human rights activist, Chief Patrick Eholor, had in October 2020 sued the minister and the police for banning all #EndSARS protests in Abuja.

According to his lawyer, Ihensekhien Samuel Jnr, the ban was an infringement on the constitutional rights of residents of the FCT and Nigeria as whole.

He said, “The suit was filed to challenge the ban on #EndSARS protest in Abuja by the Minister of FCT, Muhammed Bello, and the Nigeria Police Force.

“This ban is an infringement on the constitutional rights of residents of the FCT and Nigeria as whole who are on peaceful protest expressing their displeasure over atrocities committed by F-SARS over the years.

“My client, Comrade Patrick Eholor, filed the suit to restrain the FCT Minister and Nigeria Police Force for violating the rights of protesters in the #EndSARS and #EndSWAT debacle with a ban.”

He also added that his client further implored security agencies, “To respect the fundamental rights of peaceful assembly, association, and right to freedom of speech of all #EndSARS protesters in this regard.”