Bandits Abduct 70 Nursing Mothers, Children, Others In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have invaded Ruwan Tofa village in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, abducting over 70 people, including nursing mothers and children. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the armed men riding motorcycles, attacked the village on Wednesday shooting sporadically.

According to a source, the bandits kidnapped at least 70 persons and carted away valuables, including foodstuffs and animals.

Houses and vehicles belonging to villagers were also destroyed and burnt. 

“The attack lasted for several hours, the gunmen took at least 70 persons into the forest,” the source said.

The incident occurred few days after gunmen killed 40 persons and abducted over many others at Sabuwar Tunga, a neighbouring village in Maru LGA.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

On Friday, 279 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government area of the state were abducted.

The gunmen were said to have arrived the school around 1am and loaded the girls in buses.

The students were released after negotiations between the government and the kidnappers.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

Saharareporters, New York

