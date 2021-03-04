Court Dismisses Interim Forfeiture Order Against Saraki's Property, Dismisses EFCC’s Application

The court commenced hearing on the motion for final forfeiture of the said properties on February 6, 2020

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

Justice Muhammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos on Thursday, dismissed its order of interim forfeiture made against the property of the immediate past Senate President, Olubukola Saraki.

The court had on October 21, 2019, while granting an ex parte application brought before it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and argued by its counsel, Nnemeka Omewa, ordered the interim forfeiture of the two properties located on 17 and 17a, McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, which were said to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

Bukola Saraki.

The court commenced hearing on the motion for final forfeiture of the said properties on February 6, 2020

But on Thursday, the court held that the essence of an interim order of forfeiture is to preserve the property from being dissipated by the suspect, that the burden is on the applicant, (EFCC), to satisfy the court that the property was acquired with proceeds of an unlawful or illegal activity under the corruption laws.

The court, however, found that the applicant, in its affidavit in support of its motion for final forfeiture, stated that the properties sought to be forfeited were purchased with a personal loan Saraki obtained from Guaranty Trust Bank.
 
In agreement with a submission by the respondent's counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, the court stated that the burden of proof for final forfeiture is on the preponderance of evidence and that the applicant had failed to show that the money used to purchase the property was from the Kwara State Government House account.

The court was not satisfied that the respondent had paid off the loan used to purchase the property.
 
According to the ruling, the evidence of the transactions presented by the applicant was in respect of transactions made after Saraki had purchased the property and the proceeds used for the purchase were legal.

In the final analysis, the court held that the applicant failed to prove its entitlement to the relief of final forfeiture of the respondent’s properties, hence dismissed the application and vacated the interim forfeiture order.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why I Have Distanced Myself From Bayelsa Governor, Diri's Administration —Ex-governor Dickson
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Nigerians Fault Buhari’s Order To Shoot Civilians With AK-47, Say Igboho, Other Southern Defenders Targeted
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Governor Offers To Resign Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Drug Barons Funding Terrorists, Bandits, Says Senate President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How Presidency Cabal Caged Osinbajo, Tunde Fowler Through EFCC Probes, Plans To Bury Tinubu’s 2023 Ambition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Benue Imposes Curfew On Three Local Government Areas, Puts N5million Bounty On Suswam's Killers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Another Nigerian Lawmaker, Kila Is Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Have Distanced Myself From Bayelsa Governor, Diri's Administration —Ex-governor Dickson
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Order To Shoot People With AK-47 Also Affects Amotekun Operatives— Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Business Magnate, Dahiru Mangal's Son Dies In Ghastly Powerbike Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 45-Year-Old Nigerian Sentenced To Death In Vietnam For Drug Trafficking
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Nworie, First-class Mathematics Graduate In Viral Farm Photo Bags PhD Scholarship In US
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Court Remands Seven Yoruba Men Over Shasha Market Mayhem, Killings
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Two Feared Dead As Amotekun Clash With Fulani Herdsman In Oyo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Accident JUST IN: One Feared Dead, Many Journalists Injured In Accident Involving Gombe Governor, Yahaya’s Convoy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Man, Dog Arrested For Inflicting Injuries On Female Police Officer In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad