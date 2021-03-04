Court Remands Seven Yoruba Men Over Shasha Market Mayhem, Killings

The suspects are Tajudeen Oladunni, 50; Saburi Lawal, 37; Ojo Joshua, 25; Adekunle Olanrewaju, 38; Olagunju James, 24; Rasaq Yahya, 32 and Olaide Olawuyi, 20 with six counts bordering on conspiracy, arson and murder.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

Seven Yoruba men were on Thursday remanded at Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo for alleged arson and murder during the Shasha market mayhem.

The Iyaganu Magistrate, I. O. Osho, who did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Ms Osho adjourned the matter until May 11, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Foluke Oladosu, told the court that the suspects conspired with others, at large, to commit the offence.

Ms Oladosu said, on February 12, at about 10 am, at Shasha market, Ibadan, the suspects caused the death of Adeola Shakirudeen, when they beat him up.

The police also alleged that the suspects caused the death of 31 others.

The prosecution also alleged that the suspects burnt two houses belonging to Adelabu Ibrahim and caused damage worth N50 million.

The police also alleged that the suspects also burnt down a house belonging to Osuolale Akindele and destroyed property worth N20 million.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of sections 6, and 316 and punishable under sections 443 and 319 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

SaharaReporters, New York

