Freed Jangebe Students Said Their School's Security Guard Facilitated Their Abduction—Matawalle

Matawalle had earlier said he knew those behind the abductions in the state and that Nigerians would be shocked to hear the revelation.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has said Jangebe schoolgirls revealed that the security guard in their school was involved in their abduction.

The governor stated this when he appeared on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Wednesday.

SaharaReporters had reported how over 270 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara were released on Tuesday.

Matawalle had earlier said he knew those behind the abductions in the state and that Nigerians would be shocked to hear the revelation. 

However, when probed about it, the governor said the bandits who kidnapped the girls, identified the security guard of the school as the facilitator of the abduction.

Matawalle, however, did not reveal the abductors' identities but promised a thorough investigation into the matter.

“…Even the watchman of the school…. The children have mentioned that when they were there; after releasing them, the bandits were telling them (the schoolgirls) to greet the watchman for them,” he said.

“They even mentioned his name that he is the one who gave them the go-ahead to come, so he was involved.

“They have said this in front of the commissioner of police in Zamfara state. An investigation will be carried out and all people involved will be known.”

Also speaking on the no-fly zone order over the state issued by President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor said he had accepted the decision of the president, but added that he should have been consulted before the decision was taken.

“I thought the security council should invite me so that I can come to inform them and give them more information that can help them to do whatever they want to do,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Zamfara Governor Offers To Resign Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 70 Nursing Mothers, Children, Others In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Commander Who Led Attack On Borno UN Facility Spoke French, Had Translator —Source
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Come And Join ESN, Nnamdi Kanu Tells 101 Soldiers Who Fled From Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Order To Shoot People With AK-47 Also Affects Amotekun Operatives— Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Govt Imposes Curfew On Jangebe Community, Closes Markets
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Veteran Actor Sadiq Daba Is Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Business Magnate, Dahiru Mangal's Son Dies In Ghastly Powerbike Accident
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Commits Suicide In Bauchi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Seven-man Robbery Gang Attacks Private School In Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Governor Offers To Resign Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nworie, First-class Mathematics Graduate In Viral Farm Photo Bags PhD Scholarship In US
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Free Borno Pastor Bulus On Expiration Of Seven-Deadline Given To Him
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 70 Nursing Mothers, Children, Others In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Britain Woos Skilled Migrants With New Visa System
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Killed, Two Injured As Nigerian Soldiers Open Fire On Jangebe Residents
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Is On Life Support With Buhari As Leader, We Demand His 'Sacking' — Students, Workers Plan Nationwide Protest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad