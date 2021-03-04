Gunmen Shoot Pregnant Woman, Abduct Husband In Abuja

Sources said during the raid, the kidnappers also abducted three persons, including the woman’s husband.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

The insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory has assumed a more frightening dimension after a pregnant woman was shot in a midnight raid on Kwaita community in the Kwali Area Council of Abuja on Wednesday.

Sources said during the raid, the kidnappers also abducted three persons, including the woman’s husband.

They said the kidnappers invaded the houses of their victims and whisked them away after shooting sporadically.

The woman is presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Maryam Yusuf, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, confirmed the incident.

Yusuf said the police rescued one kidnap victim after a fierce gun duel with the kidnappers.

She said it was in the process of repelling the kidnappers that a police officer sustained injuries.

The incident comes barely a month after gunmen abducted a PUNCH journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab Road area of Kubwa, Abuja.

The kidnappers also attacked his neighbours and went away with the two sons of a widow, Mrs Faith Gbeyide.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Benue Imposes Curfew On Three Local Government Areas, Puts N5million Bounty On Suswam's Killers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Governor Offers To Resign Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Order To Shoot People With AK-47 Also Affects Amotekun Operatives— Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 70 Nursing Mothers, Children, Others In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Come And Join ESN, Nnamdi Kanu Tells 101 Soldiers Who Fled From Boko Haram
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Shoot Anyone Seen With AK-47, Buhari Directs Security Agents
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Another Nigerian Lawmaker, Kila Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Have Distanced Myself From Bayelsa Governor, Diri's Administration —Ex-governor Dickson
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Seven-man Robbery Gang Attacks Private School In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Veteran Actor Sadiq Daba Is Dead
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Business Magnate, Dahiru Mangal's Son Dies In Ghastly Powerbike Accident
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Benue Imposes Curfew On Three Local Government Areas, Puts N5million Bounty On Suswam's Killers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Governor Offers To Resign Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Commits Suicide In Bauchi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Order To Shoot People With AK-47 Also Affects Amotekun Operatives— Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Fault Buhari’s Order To Shoot Civilians With AK-47, Say Igboho, Other Southern Defenders Targeted
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad