Gunmen Shoot Pregnant Woman, Abduct Husband In Abuja

The insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory has assumed a more frightening dimension after a pregnant woman was shot in a midnight raid on Kwaita community in the Kwali Area Council of Abuja on Wednesday.

Sources said during the raid, the kidnappers also abducted three persons, including the woman’s husband.

They said the kidnappers invaded the houses of their victims and whisked them away after shooting sporadically.

The woman is presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Maryam Yusuf, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, confirmed the incident.

Yusuf said the police rescued one kidnap victim after a fierce gun duel with the kidnappers.

She said it was in the process of repelling the kidnappers that a police officer sustained injuries.

The incident comes barely a month after gunmen abducted a PUNCH journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab Road area of Kubwa, Abuja.

The kidnappers also attacked his neighbours and went away with the two sons of a widow, Mrs Faith Gbeyide.