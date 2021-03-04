Imo Majority Leader, Ogbuagu Impeached

The lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), later defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

The majority leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Uche Ogbuagu has been impeached.

Ogbuagu, who is representing Ikeduru State Constituency, was impeached on Thursday morning.

The lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), later defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The members of the House who impeached him argued that his defection, which came shortly after Emeka Ihedioha was removed as governor in January 2020 by the Supreme Court, was to enable him (Ogbuagu) emerge as a principal officer of the house.

Ogbuagu's impeachment was announced by the Speaker, Paul Emezim, who presided over the plenary on Thursday.

A source in the state House of Assembly said, "The majority leader has been impeached. He was impeached as a result of his defection to the APC." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Zamfara Governor Offers To Resign Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigerians Fault Buhari’s Order To Shoot Civilians With AK-47, Say Igboho, Other Southern Defenders Targeted
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Have Distanced Myself From Bayelsa Governor, Diri's Administration —Ex-governor Dickson
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Is On Life Support With Buhari As Leader, We Demand His 'Sacking' — Students, Workers Plan Nationwide Protest
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Treating Zamfara State Differently From Others With Banditry Challenges—PDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Business Magnate, Dahiru Mangal's Son Dies In Ghastly Powerbike Accident
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Seven-man Robbery Gang Attacks Private School In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Veteran Actor Sadiq Daba Is Dead
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Commits Suicide In Bauchi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Governor Offers To Resign Over Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigerians Fault Buhari’s Order To Shoot Civilians With AK-47, Say Igboho, Other Southern Defenders Targeted
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 45-Year-Old Nigerian Sentenced To Death In Vietnam For Drug Trafficking
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct 70 Nursing Mothers, Children, Others In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nworie, First-class Mathematics Graduate In Viral Farm Photo Bags PhD Scholarship In US
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Commander Who Led Attack On Borno UN Facility Spoke French, Had Translator —Source
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad