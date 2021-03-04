JUST IN: One Feared Dead, Many Journalists Injured In Accident Involving Gombe Governor, Yahaya’s Convoy

Yahaya was in Bauchi on Wednesday for the 4th North-East Governors’ Forum meeting which held in Bauchi State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

Several journalists attached to the convoy of Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, sustained injuries in an accident on Thursday on their way to Gombe from Bauchi State.

The driver of the crashed vehicle reportedly died in the accident.

The meeting was also attended by the Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, while the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku, were represented by their deputies, Idi Gubana and Haruna Manu respectively.

The details of the crash are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report but the crash happened close to the boundary between Gombe and Bauchi.

The Director-General of Media and Information, Gombe State, Samaila Uba Misilli, was said to be in the vehicle with other journalists who accompanied the governor to Bauchi for the meeting when the incident happened.

