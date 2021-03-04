Man, Dog Arrested For Inflicting Injuries On Female Police Officer In Lagos

A man, Adeyemi Abayomi, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for unleashing his dogs on a female police inspector, Atim Umoh, causing her bodily injuries.

SaharaReporters learnt that a woman, Nneka Regina, had lodged a complaint at the Surulere Division about the criminal attitude of the suspect, who had allegedly illegally occupied her property at 115, Itire Road, Surulere.

Following her complaint, police operatives attached to Surulere Division were sent to invite Abayomi but on getting to his residence, he ordered his dogs to attack the officers.

In a statement on Thursday, the command's spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the man should be arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation and prosecution, and that his dogs should be picked up by the police dog section.

Odumosu also ordered that the police medical team of the command should monitor the treatment and health condition of the woman inspector who is recuperating.

The statement read, “One Adeyemi Abayomi of 115, Itire Road, Surulere, unleashed his dogs to attack police operatives on invitation in his compound where the dogs were released and ordered to bite a female inspector, Atim Umo, and caused her bodily injuries.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021 at about 11. 30 am when one madam Nneka Regina, of No 103, Lagos Street, Ebutte Meta, went to Surulere Division to complain about the criminal attitude of the suspect for illegally occupying her property at 115 Itire Road, Surulere and threats to life. The police operatives attached to Surulere Division were sent to invite the suspect before he ordered his dogs to attack them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the man be arrested and taken to the State CIID for investigation, and prosecution, while his dogs are picked up by the police Dog Section (K-9) for further action. He further ordered the police medical team of the command to monitor the treatment and health condition of the woman inspector who is recuperating.”

The development comes as two men, Lious Nwodi and Ismaila Salisu, were arraigned in court by the police on Thursday for assaulting two officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) –Ganiya Ajose and Adeyemi Lanre.

The duo had reportedly disobeyed hand signals made by a LASTMA official on Wednesday and consequently sped off but were forced to halt when their vehicle tyre deflated.

They were reportedly accosted by the officials but the duo beat up the LASTMA officials.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the duo be charged to court and they have been so arraigned to Magistrate Court 2, Surulere for conspiracy, assault on a public servant, and malicious damage today, Thursday, 4th March, 2021,” the statement added.

Commenting on the development, Odumosu warned the general public to desist from attacking security and law enforcement agents while on duty as such is tantamount to a criminal offence punishable under the law.

He said the command would not overlook such an ignominious act.

He also reiterated his commitment to defending security personnel against attacks from individuals and groups while discharging their legitimate duties.