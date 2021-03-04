Man Who Starved, Chained 13-Year-Old Nephew Arrested By Police, Victim Dying From Bone Infection

A man identified as Lukman Oyewole has been arrested by the officers of the Alagolo police station for assaulting his 13-year-old nephew, Afeez Oyewole, who developed complications as a result of severe beatings.

SaharaReporters gathered that Afeez had been entrusted in Lukman's care since the minor's parents died when he was just a little boy.

According to an eyewitness account, Lukman chains the little boy whenever he wants to flog him and on several occasions, Afeez goes to bed hungry.

A non-governmental organisation where the case was reported, Esther Child Rights Foundation, facilitated the treatment of the young boy whose injury is said to be worsening after it became infected.

The Director of the NGO, Esther Salisu, said, “This little boy named Afeez Oyewole is an orphan who lost his parents at a tender age and was brought to Lagos by his uncle, Lukman Oyewole, who happens to be his late dad's younger brother.

“A good Samaritan brought him to us yesterday. He told us that every day the uncle (Lukman) maltreats this innocent boy, and sometimes the boy goes to bed without food, and anytime the uncle wants to beat him, he will chain the boy as if he's a slave and then intensify beating upon him.



“According to the reporter who brought the boy to our foundation, everyone in the compound knows what this boy is going through but no one could come to his aid until yesterday the good Samaritan decided to take the risk by bringing the boy to Esther Child Rights Foundation.”

She said the case was reported to the Alagolo police station, Ipaja, Lagos where officers advised that the victim should be taken to hospital for treatment.

She said, “The police asked us to go to the general hospital which we have done and our foundation has paid for a medical check-up and some drugs. The doctor said if nothing was done fast, the boy's hand would be amputated.

“From Ilepo General Hospital, the boy was referred to LASUTH (Lagos State University Teaching Hospital) and now to Igbobi hospital (National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi).”

There are reports that Afeez has sustained a fracture which might have developed into Osteomyelitis (bone infection).