Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers

The union on Wednesday suspended its food Blockade to the Southern part of the country from the North.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria (AUFCDN) has claimed that the Nigerian government has agreed to pay the N4.75 billion it demanded as compensation for the losses it claimed its members suffered during the 2020 #EndSARS protests and the recent clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities in Oyo State. 

The union on Wednesday suspended its food Blockade to the Southern part of the country from the North. 

AUFCDN President, Muhammad Tahir, stated this in Abuja after a meeting with federal authorities, represented by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Tahir said, “All stakeholders and members of AUFCDN in our nationwide strike are glad we achieved what we wanted to achieve. Since Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, begged us on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, we agreed to call off the nationwide strike today.”

Tahir disclosed to The Nation that Aso Villa agreed to ensure the protection of its members, stop multiple taxation and intimidation by security agents on the roads.

Other demands presented by Bello before the government through the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, include the protection of the union’s members and the ability to withdraw its services from states in case of an attack.

The union had initiated an indefinite strike a couple of days ago, in protest of the loss of lives and properties in the region from insecurity. The union also demanded payment of N475 billion compensation for the lives of members and properties lost.

This follows the violent ethnic clashes witnessed recently between the Fulani and Yoruba communities in Shasha market in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, and other parts of the South-West.

Last week, multiple reports said that trucks full of cows, tomatoes, and other farm produce were prevented from leaving a border town in Niger State to the southern part of the country.

It is not clear yet how federal authorities intend to address the complaints of farmers who have continually accused herders of destroying their farmlands and produce.

SaharaReporters, New York

