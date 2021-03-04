Students, Parents, Teachers Beg Kwara Government To Restore Schools To Their Past Glory

In this third report of the state of public schools in Kwara, Aladire Shukurat Saka writes that schools that were once famous for quality teaching and learning have fallen into ruins.

by Aladire Shukurat Saka Mar 04, 2021

Once upon a time, the Government Girls Day Secondary School Okesuna in Ilorin had good amenities. It was renowned for its discipline and well equipped facilities like laboratory, library, toilets, proper fence and many more.

Now the school has passed into decrepitude. It is not only that facilities have deteriorated, the school lacks teachers for essential subjects. 

“The government is aware of the situation of the school because letters have been written to them many times and nothing has been done,” said  a teacher who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she feared she could be punished for granting an interview. 

“We lack teachers, especially chemistry and civic education teachers,” a student told our reporters.  “But recently, we've been provided with a chemistry teacher while we are still left without a civic education teacher,” the student added. 

Another run down school is Tanke LGEA at Tanke area in Ilorin South Local Government Area. Comprising primary and junior secondary, the school lacks a library, laboratory and adequate classrooms. 

 The only toilet in the school is reserved for the staff while  the students are expected to find other means of relieving themselves. 

Some students are forced to sit on the floor as some of the classes are without desks and chairs.

“We can't do most things ourselves as we do not have the capacity to do so,” said a teacher who spoke to the reporter.  “But we use the PTA levy to renovate the most demanding situations as we have been severally written to the government without a reply.”

At Fate Basin Primary and Secondary School, the appalling state of the facilities is apparent. Students do not have access to toilets, library and laboratory. The school is located at the centre of Fate and Basin communities in Ilorin South local Government Area.

“We have a shortage of teachers due to the fact that most of our teachers were sacked a few months ago by the state government,” said the headmistress of the primary school. She added she had sought government’s intervention without success. 

Such neglect is happening at Government Girl's Day Secondary School in Pakata in Ilorin West Local Government. The school lacks toilets, laboratory, and good staff rooms.

The school library is an old container in the middle of the school premises. The library is always hot during the day which makes it hard for students to study. 

One of the students told our correspondents they suffer a lot just to learn. “We normally do alternatives to practical since we lack apparatus to carry out real practicals because our laboratory was just built with bad furniture (Biology and Agric laboratory) while others are not equipped ( Chemistry and Physics Laboratory). We also lack teachers, especially physics, chemistry, English, literature and maths. We only have 2 english for all SS classes and it's not enough.”

The school library

The teachers and students who spoke to our correspondent urged the government to help make the school conducive for learning like it used to be in the past. 

 

Schools Report is an initiative of the Civic Media Lab, to improve the standard of basic education across the country, with support from MaArthur Foundation. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Aladire Shukurat Saka

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nworie, First-class Mathematics Graduate In Viral Farm Photo Bags PhD Scholarship In US
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Public Schools Are Falling Into Ruins In Kwara While Authorities Look Away
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion On Federal Assistance To State Universities By Emmanuel Tyokumbur
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Maiduguri University Student Shot By JTF Dies
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Fashola Renames Hall After Slain Yobe Students
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education BringBackOurGirls Rally: Ondo Teachers Protest In Solidarity Support
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Seven-man Robbery Gang Attacks Private School In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Business Magnate, Dahiru Mangal's Son Dies In Ghastly Powerbike Accident
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Britain Woos Skilled Migrants With New Visa System
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Veteran Actor Sadiq Daba Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Witness In The Court Of Posterity By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Free Borno Pastor Bulus On Expiration Of Seven-Deadline Given To Him
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Declares 101 Soldiers Wanted For Fleeing Boko Haram Attacks In Borno, Freezes Bank Accounts
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS $2 Million, N17 Million Stolen From My Palace During #EndSARS protest— Oba Of Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Lagos Airport
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Woman, Dutch Husband Remanded In Rivers Prison Over N126million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Troops Recover Corpses Of Missing Herders In Kaduna, Cattle With Gunshot Wounds
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad