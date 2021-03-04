Yahoo Boy Convicted, Nine Other Fraudsters Arrested in Ibadan

Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Thursday, convicted and sentenced one Wusu Taiwo Opeyemi to five months imprisonment for criminal impersonation. The offence contravenes section 22(2) (b)(I) and punishable under section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

The 22-year-old undergraduate, who was arrested on October 14, 2020, was prosecuted on one amended count by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, for fraudulently impersonating one Jenny Smith, an American lady.

The defendant pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charge when it was read to him.

Given his plea, the prosecution counsel, Mabas Mabur, prayed the court to convict him.

Justice Abubakar consequently convicted and sentenced him to five months in prison. He also ordered Wusu to restitute the sum of $500 (five hundred dollars or about N200, 000) to his victim, and forfeit his Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone to the Nigerian government.

In a related development, the Ibadan zonal office of the EFCC on Thursday arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects were picked up at Anjogolo Estate, Oluyole Bashorun, and Airport Road, all in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following a series of intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are: Uthman Dolapo, Amoo Riliwan Babatunde, Olatayo Ojeyina, Oris Kehinde, Cyril Stephen, Odusanya Olusoji, Audu Olusegun, Adigun Martin, and Folarin Ikeoluwa.

At the point of their arrest, 5 cars, laptops, phones, and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.

They are currently undergoing interrogation and would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.