In 6 Years, Buhari Govt Has Changed Rivers Police Commissioner 15 Times To Make State Ungovernable —Wike

Rivers States Governor, Nyesom Wike, says despite alleged attempts by agents of the Nigerian government to cripple his administration, he has not disappointed his people and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike said he could walk around the entire Rivers State without security protection because his administration and the PDP have fulfilled their promises to transform the state for the benefit of all.

Nyesom Wike

He made this assertion at the inauguration of the Government House Clinic and Administrative Building in Port Harcourt.

“I have not disappointed the people of Rivers State and I have not disappointed the party that gave me the privilege to contribute my own quota to the development of the state. But for politics, I don’t think there will be a need for any Rivers man or woman to think of any other party.”

The governor explained that immediately he came to power in 2015, the Nigerian government unleashed various forces whose primary objective was to cripple his administration.

Wike recalled how his election was nullified by the tribunal and the Court of Appeal, but added that through divine providence, the Supreme Court upturned their verdicts and reaffirmed him as the winner of the 2015 governorship election.

He also narrated how the National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections were also nullified and fresh elections ordered, but fortunately, the PDP still emerged victorious.

“I know what we passed through in the hands of the ruling government. No state government has been harassed like Rivers State government, not one, but I will never give up. I will continue to do what I think is for the best interest of the people of Rivers State because they gave me the privilege," he said.

Governor Wike said when the state was faced with a serious security challenge, he appealed to the Nigerian government to deploy special forces to check the activities of criminals, but his appeal was deliberately ignored.

According to him, security in the state has been politicised by the Nigerian government, which he said has changed the state police commissioner many times than necessary.



He said, “Since 2015, we have had about 15 Commissioners of Police, just to make sure Rivers State does not move forward. But nobody is God. They go to their ministers to choose Commissioner of Police for our state so that what will happen? To come and make the state ungovernable? But God does not think so.”