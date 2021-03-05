Abductors Of Osun Travellers Suspected To Be Fulani, Says Police Commissioner

The police boss also said the number of people abducted could not immediately be ascertained but added that from the information available to the command, three or four people were kidnapped.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, has said the suspected gunmen that killed a man and abducted other four passengers along Osogbo-Ibokun Road are of Fulani extraction.

Some gunmen had between 7.30pm and 8pm on Tuesday attacked some commuters near Ajebandele village, killing one and leaving two others injured.

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode

Olokode, who spoke when he featured on a radio programme aired by Rave FM in Osogbo, on Thursday, said those close to the scene of the crime said the perpetrators spoke a language similar to Fulfulde.

Olokode said, “We do not have the identities of the perpetrators yet, but some people we interviewed said they (gunmen) spoke a language that was not Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba.

“We are suspecting the perpetrators spoke Fulfulde language, but we don’t know until they are arrested. We are resolute in doing that to ascertain who the perpetrators really are. For two days, we have been on their trail.

“We could only see their traces and found phones and slippers of their victims which gave us the assurance that they followed the route we were tracing. And now we have divided ourselves to block the visible area they could use as escape route.”

SaharaReporters, New York

