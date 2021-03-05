Akeredolu Orders Recitation Of Oodua Anthem In Schools

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

The Ondo State Government has made it compulsory for all pupils and students in the state to recite the Oodua Anthem in their schools.

The order reportedly affects all the private and public institutions from primary to tertiary level in the state.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

This was contained in a circular sent to all stakeholders from the state Ministry of Education,  Science and Technology. The circular was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Akin Asaniyan.

The circular was titled ‘Recitation of Oodua Anthem in all schools’.

It read in part, “Please note that at the just concluded inter-schools debate and award ceremony organised by Ondo State Ministry of Education Science and Technology, held on Thursday, February 25,  2021, at the International Culture and Event Center ( The Dome), Governor Rotimi Akeredolu,  announced that the state had adopted the Oodua Anthem and it is to be recited by the residents of the state.

“In the light of this development,  Mr Governor has directed that the anthem is now compulsory in all public and private schools ( primary and secondary),  as well as tertiary institutions in the state,  to be recited by all students and teachers henceforth.”

